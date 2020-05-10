CoD 2020 leak claims iconic Black Ops II Zombies map returning

Call of Duty leaker 'TheGamingRevolution' has claimed that Treyarch's 2020 installment will feature a remake of 'TranZit', the insanely popular Black Ops II Zombies setting.

As 2019's Modern Warfare passes the halfway point of its life-cycle, the CoD community's attention is turning to the 2020 installment of Activision's immensely popular FPS title. While a number of specifics about next year's game are still unclear, it looks to be a Cold War-era game developed by Treyarch.

With Treyarch working on the game, it is no surprise that a zombies mode is widely expected to return. Details are particularly scarce about zombies, but new information from veteran CoD leaker TheGamingRevolution suggests a fan-favorite map is set to return.

In a May 10 YouTube video, the leaker outlined everything fans can expect in CoD 2020's zombies mode, including a remake of TranZit from Black Ops II. The immensely popular map was known for its volcanic setting and dimension-warping bus.

According to TGR, there are game files available at the moment, which indicate TranZit has been remastered already. He suggests Activision are simply waiting on the correct time to release them - as they did with MW2's Remastered Campaign. As there is no zombies in Modern Warfare, TGR believes we'll see a TranZit remake in CoD 2020.

To compound these files, TGR states that his sources have "alluded" to a TranZit return in CoD 2020, and that their communication with him is strongly suggestive of its return.

Away from the return of TranZit, TGR said that he expects CoD 2020 zombies to feature a mixture of new maps and re-skinned fan favorites. This would fit with trends we've seen in recent CoD titles, many of which have brought older maps for both multiplayer and zombies.

One of the final points made by TGR is that CoD 2020 will include perks and a pack-a-punch system that are more akin to the systems we saw in older CoDs. Black Ops 4's zombies attempted to revolutionize the game's perk system, in a change that received mixed feedback.

The future of CoD's zombies has been pretty unclear of late, with a couple of the mode's biggest names leaving Treyarch. Back in February, Jason Blundell, one of the mode's original innovators, confirmed his departure from Treyarch. Similarly, Lee Ross, known for his work on Infinite Warfare's zombies, confirmed he had ceased working for Activision on May 9.

It goes without saying that these claims are unconfirmed, and will remain that way until we get official announcements from Activision or Treyarch. TGR has correctly leaked CoD information in the past though, like Modern Warfare's Gunfight mode and Warzone battle royale.