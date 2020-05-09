Modern Warfare dev finally confirms when Hardhat is coming in Season 3

Joe Cecot, Infinity Ward's Co-Design Director of Multiplayer, has finally revealed when the Hardhat map remake will be dropping in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Among original maps like Shoothouse and Khandor Hideout, Infinity Ward have also put considerable effort into re-skinning fan-favorite maps from past Call of Duty titles.

We've already seen Vacant, Shipment and Rust added to the 2019 title, and Modern Warfare 3's Hardhat was confirmed as coming during the ongoing Season 3. While no release date was originally given, IW's Joe Cecot has finally revealed when it's being added.

On May 8, Cecot was asked via Twitter when fans can expect the Hardhat remake. In reply, the Infinity Ward developer confirmed that it will be coming as part of the "mid-season update", and that he's "excited too".

Season 3 launched on April 8, and Season 4's expected start date is early June, most likely June 3. Hence, we can expect the mid-season update to be coming very soon. A likely date at the moment is Tuesday, May 12, as Modern Warfare's biggest patches tend to be published on Tuesdays.

Mid season update. I’m excited too! — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) May 8, 2020

We haven't seen any images of the Hardhat remake, so the exact aesthetic of the map remains unknown. Modern Warfare 3 was a considerably darker game than 2019's Modern Warfare, utilizing far more browns and greys.

Fans were understandably excited by the news, as many have been anticipating the Hardhat remake since it was confirmed as part of Season 3.

Given Cecot's confirmation, we can also expect the new Gunfight map, called Aisle 9, to also drop as part of the mid-season update.