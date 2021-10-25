Will Verdansk still be in Warzone after CoD: Vanguard integration?

With Call of Duty: Vanguard bringing players the next CoD experience on November 5, many are unsure of Warzone’s fate going forward. Here’s everything we know about the future of Warzone.

Activision’s battle royale is still young, having only been released in March 2020, but players have settled into the game as if has existed for far longer.

Considered a staple of the genre and much like its rivals in Fortnite and Apex Legends, Warzone has undergone numerous changes since the doors to Verdansk were first opened.

Sledgehammer Games are ready to unleash Call of Duty: Vanguard on the world, which is set to change the Warzone landscape forever, but is it time to say goodbye to Verdansk for good?

Advertisement

What will happen to Verdansk?

Warzone players have been eager to see fresh scenery for months, with high hopes of traversing a completely new map. Events like The Destruction of Verdansk give CoD fans hope that Verdansk may finally be cast aside, but similarly to Fortnite, the developers changed the aesthetic design of the map to fit in with the wider lore.

Read More: JGOD shows off secret RPD buff making it viable in Warzone

The developers have confirmed that a Pacific Theatre-based map will debut alongside the arrival of Vanguard, taking the direction of Warzone into World War 2 territory.

It has been rumored that Verdansk will be removed from the battle royale entirely, focusing purely on post-Vanguard content. Though, we can’t say anything for sure.

Advertisement

What is the new Warzone map?

Details of the new Warzone map are shrouded in secrecy, but we do know that the map will take place in the Pacific Theatre, as per confirmation from the developers. The jungle-inspired location will do away with larger cityscape areas and should focus on traversing dangerous mountains and small towns, similar to that of Black Ops 4’s Blackout.

We were treated to a brief look at the map in the Vanguard multiplayer reveal trailer, with the developers hoping to create a “fresh, new experience” for Warzone players.

(Timestamp 25:39)

Will Rebirth Island return?

The developers haven’t offered any official word on the hugely popular Rebirth Island map, either. Recreating the infamous Alcatraz Island prison, Rebirth Island has lent itself to high-intensity skirmishes due to its smaller size and close quarters interiors.

Advertisement

As the map offered an alternative to players in both Blackout and Warzone, is it likely that the developers will offer fans a similar experience down the line.

What weapons will be available?

Warzone currently allows players to use both the Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare weapons concurrently, but the developers have confirmed that Vanguard weaponry will be dropping into the experience.

Vanguard runs on an updated version of the Modern Warfare engine, which means any new implementations to your loadout should feel much smoother, than the initial drop of Black Ops Cold War weapons which were created on a different iteration of CoD’s engine.

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Vanguard is just weeks away at the time of writing, so keep checking back in with us as new developments on the World War 2 themed arrive.