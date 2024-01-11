What is Covert Exfil in Warzone? Players already annoyed at new feature

In Season 1 Reloaded, Warzone is getting a brand new mechanic called Covert Exfil that has already garnered its fair share of criticism. Here’s exactly what it is, and why players are annoyed about it.

Described as “a challenging new way to escape the match” by developers Raven Software, the Covert Exfil has been looked at by some as a new way to win the game, though Raven have insisted that it’s not a ‘win’ in the traditional sense.

Instead, it’s primary aim is to give players the opportunity to leave the lobby with a Weapon Case, because you can’t keep it if you die in the game. That means this will let you back out of the lobby and keep your weapon case, but it’s still going to be a challenge to pull it off regardless.

While exact details have not yet been provided, either on how exactly the Covert Exfil will work or what will be in said Weapon Cases, if it’s similar to how things were in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode, then it might mean players can pull exclusive cosmetics and blueprints.

How to get a Covert Exfil?

Activision The primary aim for the Covert Exfil is to bring back a Weapon Case so you don’t lose it in the match.

As noted, there are not specific instructions or details on the Covert Exfil yet, but we do know some snippets of information.

Defined as a ‘Secondary win condition’, the Covert Exfil will come at a “high price” according to the Season 1 Reloaded blog post.

They will be available to buy at select Buy Stations, but there will only be five Covert Exfils available per match, and the “high price” hasn’t yet been revealed.

Once bought, an exfil helicopter will fly in to bring the player — ideally with the Weapon Case — back to safety and out of the match.

Why are Warzone players annoyed at Covert Exfil?

Many Warzone players were concerned that a Covert Exfil acting as a ‘secondary win condition’ would dampen the meaning of wins in the battle royale game, as it would technically not be a “real” win in the BR sense.

There were concerns that those who got a Covert Exfil would get another notch in their win column as far as the stats concerned, though Raven later explained that it would be counted as a “separate stat.”

Nevertheless, it sounds as though completing a Covert Exfil definitely won’t be an easy task. Not only will you have to gather a lot of cash for it, you’ll also have to find the right Buy Stations, too, and hope that the helicopter picks you up before another team can.

The Covert Exfil won’t be in Warzone until Season 1 Reloaded launches on January 17, so until then, we won’t get to see what exactly it entails.