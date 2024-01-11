Weapon Cases arriving in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded: New feature explained

The Season 1 Reloaded update for Call of Duty is bringing a popular feature to Warzone’s Battle Royale mode. Here’s what to know about Weapon Cases before they arrive.

Warzone’s Season 1 reloaded update is right around the corner, and the developers have revealed just what players can expect.

One thing to get excited about is Weapons Cases arriving in Battle Royale. The Call of Duty community is no stranger to Weapon Cases. They’ve previously been a feature in Warzone’s DMZ mode, as well as in Modern Warfare events.

Article continues after ad

But now, they’re landing in the Battle Royale, and according to the blog, there are two ways for players to nab them and their exclusive rewards.

Article continues after ad

Activision Covert Exfil will provide players a second way to escape with Weapon Cases in hand.

How will Weapon Cases work in Warzone?

During Season 1, a single Weapon Case will spawn within a small search area at the beginning of each match. Once a player has found it, they can either stay alive and win the match, or they can book it via helicopter using another ability coming to Warzone: Covert Exfil.

Article continues after ad

Covert Exfil will allow a team to fly any player to safety, along with any Weapons Case they might be holding. Allowing them and their team to earn the rewards in the case after their successful extraction.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The new feature should help resolve some player gripes about the difficulty of obtaining Weapons Cases with uncooperative teammates.

Article continues after ad

That said, only five Covert Exfils are available per match, and the developer blog made a note of the fact their cost will be high. Meaning players will still need to be choosy about using them.

Article continues after ad

Activision Weapons Cases and Covert Exfil will both arrive in Battle Royale during Season 1 Reloaded.

The two new features are bound to mix things up a bit in the game’s meta and provided fans with something to sink their teeth into ahead of the arrival of Season 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded arrives January 17 on all platforms.