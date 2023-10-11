Watchdog group warns MW3 will be “riddled” with cheaters as provider gives free hacks

An anti-cheat watchdog group is warning that the Modern Warfare 3 beta will be crawling with cheaters for the entire beta.

Call of Duty has been fighting cheaters for ages now as Activision tries to contain wallhacks and aimbots through the use of its Richochet anti-cheat detection, but it hasn’t been easy.

With all eyes on Modern Warfare 3, cheat providers are gearing up for a whole new wave of clients and the cheating issues have already begun despite PlayStation exclusivity.

Now, with PC early access starting on October 12, Anti-Cheat Police Department is sounding the alarm that hackers will be running rampant.

Modern Warfare 3 warned of mass cheater wave

According to the watchdog group, the PC version of Modern Warfare 3 will be “riddled with cheaters” because a hack provider is giving away free samples like it’s a Costco.

“A provider is giving out free cheats for the entire beta to promote their cheat further,” the group said.

In the post, a Discord screenshot from the cheat provider was attached where the software seller confirmed that its cheats would be available at no cost during the beta test period.

“Our roadmap failed so we didn’t finish the AMD implementation and we will also try to do customization before release of the game,” they added.

As such, it seems like MW3 and Activision are going to have their work cut out for them when it comes to dealing with cheats, but this could also serve as an opportunity to learn more about what they’re up against.

It’s also not known if the MW3 beta has Richochet anti-cheat activated with the developer remaining tightlipped on the manner.

For more on the Modern Warfare 3 beta, check out our guide for how you can play as well as all our latest coverage on the next installment in the CoD franchise.