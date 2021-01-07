Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone test reveals MAC-10 Blueprint is stronger than base weapon

Published: 7/Jan/2021 3:39 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 4:01

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Share

Warzone

Certain weapon Blueprints have been determined more powerful than their default counterparts in Warzone, including one for the MAC-10, according to new tests following the January 6 update.

Weapon Blueprints are supposed to provide options to Warzone players. From visual flair to unique attachment setups, their purpose is to simply stand out out from the base version of particular guns.

However, recent tests have revealed key differences between standard guns and their various Blueprints. Rather than simply changing the appearance, Blueprints have been found to alter performance.

Black Ops Cold War’s MAC-10 is one particular weapon in focus. Following a set of January 6 nerfs, it appears as though the Blueprints for this SMG are still as powerful as they were before.

Reducing the headshot multiplier effect for the MAC-10 was the intention of the latest patch. Having dominated the meta for most of Season One, this was a way to scale the gun back slightly. Unfortunately, these adjustments only seem to have applied to the default gun.

While testing the Gallantry Blueprint for the MAC-10 without any attachments, Warzone YouTuber ‘JGOD’ noticed some differences. First up, damage hasn’t been scaled down whatsoever. From a relatively close range, this version of the gun still deals 40 damage for a shot to the head. 

“This isn’t working as intended,” he stressed. The recent patch brought the base version of the gun down to 30 damage per headshot.

What might be a simple oversight from the developers could have drastic implications on Warzone. Until a new hotfix is deployed, players will still essentially be able to use the pre-nerf version of the MAC-10.

Warzone recoil comparison
YouTube: JGOD
Default recoil can be seen on the left in an ‘S-type’ curve. Meanwhile, Blueprint recoil can be seen on the right in a simpler line.

Alongside this damage discrepancy, JGOD also noticed two other key factors. Recoil was considerably easier to control with the Blueprint version of the SMG.

Rather than an ‘S-type’ recoil pattern from the standard gun, the Gallantry version comes with a simpler pattern that tracks up and to the right.

Moreover, the hipfire crosshair is slightly more honed in with the Blueprint weapon as well. Again, this is without any attachments equipped. With all of these differences added up, it’s undeniable that there are real performance differences.

Raven Software is yet to respond to these issues. For the time being, there’s no telling what other weapons this might affect. Various Blueprints could be outright stronger than their default options until a new patch is deployed.

Call of Duty

Warzone update nerfs DMR, MAC-10, Diamatti, Type 63: Patch Notes

Published: 6/Jan/2021 16:41 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 17:21

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone dmr 14 mac 10 diamattis type 63 nerfs
Activision

Share

Warzone

In a new Call of Duty: Warzone patch, Black Ops Cold War’s DMR, MAC-10, dual Diamattis and Type 63 have all been nerfed — ending what was potentially the most oppressive Verdansk meta to date. 

It took a few days for the DMR and MAC-10 to be discovered and then a few more for the dual Diamattis to come into play. But, in the weeks since Black Ops Cold War: Season 1 debuted Warzone integration, the Cold War meta has become a sore point throughout the Warzone community.

Now, just a day after promising adjustments, Raven Software have taken to Twitter to announce that the three meta weapons (DMR 14, MAC-10, dual wield Diamattis) and the likely successor (Type 63, another tactical rifle) are all getting nerfed in a quick update.

For all but the Diamattis, the nerfs come with headshot damage tweaks and, for the tactical rifles, some recoil changes. Interestingly, this sets a concrete meta into a liquidated flux, but players do have some theories for the next meta already.

Offered to the community without an official patch notes blog, but instead with a tweet, Raven have quickly described the adjustments for each of the weapons. While this doesn’t give exact numbers, Warzone fans are likely to begin experimenting immediately in an effort to discover just how harshly these guns have been treated.

For the two tactical rifles, DMR and Type 63, headshot damage has been decreased and recoil has, conversely, been increased. This should limit their damage capacity (good bye, two-shot, fully armored kills at any range) and raise their skill cap, ensuring that shots aren’t as easy to hit as they once were. For the MAC-10, the headshot multiplier has simply been decreased — meaning the damage ceiling is lowered, but the gun’s range is untouched, keeping it viable.

And, finally, the Ghosted assassin’s dream, the dual Diamattis, have been doubly nerfed so that 1) their hip fire spread is wider and, therefore, less accurate and 2) their already-uninspiring damage range has been further cut, seemingly putting the pistols in the “could maybe try to melee instead” range. While every gun will still need to be tested to determine just how harsh the nerfs are, the community is excited to find out.

As Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s tweet indicates, people are desperate for the DMR to be put away alongside the most OP guns in Verdansk history. It remains to be seen if the gun has truly been “nerfed into the ground and completely unusable,” but fans are likely already trying to discover the next meta.

As far as current theories, people expect that a FFAR and Kar98k loadout could come into play, while also wondering if a Cold War LMG could make its presence felt.

January 16 Warzone full patch notes

  • DMR 14: Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil
  • Type 63: Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil
  • Mac-10: Decreased headshot multiplier
  • Dual Diamattis: Increased hip fire spread, decreased damage range

(It’s worth bearing in mind that these changes are solely being made in Warzone as well, so the Cold War multiplayer experience is untouched by these adjustments.)