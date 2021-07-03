Warzone stuntmen accidentally discover how to pop wheelies with Dirt Bike

Call of Duty: Warzone added a Dirt Bike in Season 4 and players are continuing to learn just what it’s capable of doing. In a new clip, some aspiring stuntman even figured out that you can pop gnarly wheelies with the motorcycle.

The Dirt Bike wasn’t the most highly anticipated addition to Warzone in Season 4. People were a lot more excited about all of the weapon changes and additions than they were about a weak vehicle being transferred from Black Ops Cold War.

But it’s safe to say that the Dirt Bike is starting to grow on people. It can’t take much damage and it can’t carry a lot of teammates, but the thing is fast as lightning and, while hard to control, can pull off some nasty maneuvers.

Advertisement

First, some player used the Dirt Bike for possibly the greatest highlight in Warzone history: a mid-air Crossbow kill after driving off of a satellite dish. Now, players are figuring out that you can somehow pop wheelies with the little hog.

Yes, any excuse to watch that play again will be acted upon so it had to get embedded here.

But onto the news at hand: wheelies. They’re not an intended mechanic and they seem pretty hard to sustain, but what matters is that they are indeed possible in Warzone.

As Redditor ‘kratermakerr’ shows, if you drive your Dirt Bike into a properly angled structure (in his teammate’s case, a tree) then you can pull off a wheelie for a period of time. And it is absolutely as glorious as it sounds.

Advertisement

In the clip, you can see kratermakerr’s teammate, in a moment of sheer terror, accidentally drive into a tree. What happens next would make Travis Pastrana proud, as the teammate drives into a clean wheelie for several seconds.

Of course, the terror of being shot at and sudden verticality proves too much to handle and this teammate understandably rides into the deathly gas. But what matters is that Warzone players now know that Dirt Bike wheelies are officially Warzone canon. Next up: a Vin Diesel, Fast & the Furious skin perhaps?