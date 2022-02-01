Warzone streamer gets hilarious post-match interview from a random player

Securing a frantic Warzone win can often feel like a 90th minute winning goal or a last-second touchdown, but this player got given the full sports treatment. After a Caldera dub, a random player hilariously decided to conduct his very own post-match press conference.

There’s no doubt that Warzone has had a difficult start to life on Caldera. Bugs and glitches have been commonplace ever since launch, and reports of hackers are flooding in all the time.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The Warzone community is still more than capable of producing some brilliant moments that make all the stress worthwhile.

The latest saw a streamer basking in the glory of his latest Warzone win, only to be met by an amazing post-match interview from a random player.

A clip uploaded by Reddit user Funny2Who captured the hilarious moment just after a Warzone match had concluded. The player was winding down after a “hectic” win on solos, when a spectator decided to conduct an interview to break down the performance.

“Tony Costa – what a game, what a performance,” said the aspiring pundit. “How does it feel to clutch that battle in that 1v1 scenario?”

Clearly amusing by what was unfolding, the player went along with the bit. “Wasn’t that fun? The guy on the roof played it pretty smart, but what do you do?”

The random spectator continued by analyzing the end of the match. “I thought you were going to rotate early there with the gas mask, then you changed your mind.”

“You rotated right, went up top. Man, what a great performance – congratulations on the W.”

The interviewee obviously appreciated the interaction, ending the clip by saying. “I love you whoever that is. That’s great.”

It’s not every day you see a streamer given an NFL-style interview directly after a win, but these are exactly the kind of moments that keep us returning to games like Call of Duty Warzone time and time again.