‘Sleeper’ Modern Warfare sniper could be Warzone’s deadliest weapon

There’s a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sniper getting some love from Warzone players, and even though it is rather underused, it’s deadly too.

With the integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone finally coming around, the weapons from the franchise’s newest title have, unsurprisingly, shot to the top of the usage charts in the battle royale.

Five of the current top ten are from Vanguard, but there are plenty from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well, as the 2019 title is seeing a bit of revival on the new map of Caldera. Players have been going back to the likes of the Grau, Mac-10, and even the Kilo.

Though, there is another weapon – The SP-R sniper – that has also gotten some love from players, even though it still ranks way outside the meta choices.

YouTuber Westie highlighted the sniper in his January 31 video, noting that he personally prefers it to the uber-popular Swiss.

The sniper, which ranks as the 27th most-used weapon in the game according to WZRanked, has been criticized in the past for lacking the power of it’s fellow long-range choices. However, as the YouTuber shows, it does pack quite a punch on Caldera.

Furthermore, you don’t have to use an all-that unique loadout either. The always popular Monotlihic Suppressor, SP-R 26 barrel, Tac Laser, and Norma mags all feature in the YouTuber’s deadly loadout. As for the final attachment, he opts for the Solozero SP-R 28mm sight.

Deadly SP-R Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: SP-R 26′

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm

Magazine: .300 Norma mag 5-R

The loadout buffs the SP-R’s already solid ADS time, and gives the accuracy a little helping hand as well – which is always helpful with a sniper in Warzone.

Whether or not it cracks the meta once again remains to be seen, but it is worth taking for a spin if you want to use something a little different for a game or two.