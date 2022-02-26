Warzone star Booya wants one simple change to make Nail Gun elite on Rebirth Island

Warzone sensation FaZe Booya wants one easy change for the game’s Nail Gun, which would make it even stronger in Rebirth Island.

Rebirth Island is known for its fast-paced and non-stop action. The small map allows for different weapons to shine compared to the traditional BR map.

This is where the Nail Gun falls. The gun is fine but largely non-impactful since it only has 20 bullets, making it by far one of the worst options to use.

However, the construction site stape is actually a deadly Warzone weapon and could be even better with one simple change.

Booya wants Warzone attachments for Nail Gun

In a YouTube video, Booya decided to try out the Nail Gun on Rebirth Island, and to no surprise the star went to work with it. He dropped multiple 20-kill games using non-traditional weaponry.

From his gameplay, you can see the strengths of the weapon. With the ability to kill nearly three enemies with one clip Booya calls this a “beam.”

However, you have to be extremely precise to maximize the number of kills before needing to reload. He said, “The only problem with the Nail Gun is the 20 round mag.”

Although it does have a quick reload speed, it would be even better if you could have an extended clip on it.

Currently, the Nail Gun has no attachments, while in Black Ops 3, it had plenty that made the gun even more viable. Booya is already claiming that the Nail Gun has one of the fastest TTKs and this could be better with a proper loadout.

The game already has anime characters running around and rumors of King Kong coming, so nothing should be impossible at this point.