Warzone September 15 update: Krig, Stoner, OTs 9 nerfs, full patch notes

The next Warzone update is here, just two weeks after Season 5 Reloaded, and it’s going to change the game ⁠— Raven Software have revealed changes for the Stoner, OTs 9, Krig 6, and more in their September 15 patch notes.

OTs 9 cops back-to-back Season 5 nerfs

Stoner LMG, Krig 6 could lose spot atop Warzone meta

Eight guns, four attachments in patch firing line

The Warzone meta is set for a big shake-up.

Perhaps the biggest change in the Sep. 15 patch notes is the OTs 9 nerfs. The little pocket-rocket SMG has been a major menace in Verdansk since release, and even several changes in the most recent Reloaded update did little to stem the tide of close-range firefights the OTs 9 has created in the battle royale.

The Black Ops Cold War gun is truly coming under the hammer this time around, however, with Raven Software targeting its recoil (increased), headshot and neck multipliers, and the submachine gun’s damage range.

On top of the long-awaited OTs 9 nerfs, the Call of Duty devs are trying to reel in the Stoner LMG’s power, alongside Warzone’s go-to Assault Rifle pick, the Krig 6.

The trio of meta gun nerfs aren’t the only thing being tweaked in Warzone’s upcoming September 15 update; in total, eight weapons and four attachments are under the Raven Software microscope in the game’s latest changes.

Interestingly enough, three other guns stick out in the notes.

These are the FARA 83, TEC-9, and QBZ-83. While none have been outrageously dominant in Verdansk in the recent past, they’re still getting nerfed too.

Below are the Warzone patch notes.

Keep in mind, for now, these aren’t the full list of changes either; Raven Software has given us an “early peep” at their gun and attachments plans, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a few more goodies in the patch notes once September 15 actually rolls around.

When the battle royale update officially goes live — which should be in less than 24 hours — we’ll update this article with those changes too.

Warzone Sep. 15 patch notes

Gun Changes

AK-47 (BOCW)

Gun kick adjusted

FARA 83 (BOCW)

Maximum damage decreased 29 ⇒ 25.

Minimum damage decreased 25 ⇒ 23.

Head multiplier increased 1.35 ⇒ 1.56.

Neck multiplier increased 1 ⇒ 1.2.

Upper torso multiplier increased 1 ⇒ 1.1.

Krig 6 (BOCW)

Recoil increased.

Neck multiplier decreased 1.3 ⇒ 1.1.

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Recoil increased slightly.

Recoil dampening enabled.

OTs 9 (BOCW)

Recoil increased slightly.

Maximum damage decreased 34 ⇒ 31.

Minimum damage increased 20 ⇒ 21.

Headshot multiplier increased 1.35 ⇒ 1.52.

Neck multiplier decreased 1.35 ⇒ 1.

TEC-9 (BOCW)

Maximum damage decreased 26 ⇒ 24.

Minimum damage decreased 24 ⇒ 22.

Neck multiplier increased 1 ⇒ 1.1.

Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Recoil adjusted.

Gun kick adjusted.

Raise interrupt time increased 0.8 ⇒ 1 second.

Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Recoil decreased slightly.

Attachments

Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

18” Rapid Fire Fire rate increased 5% ⇒ 6%.

17” Titanium Fire rate increased 7% ⇒ 8%.



M16 (BOCW)