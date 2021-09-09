All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update: Major Krig, DMR 14 changes

The Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have finally arrived and with them comes an enormous set of buffs and nerfs for almost every weapon type.

As with most seasonal updates, balance has been tweaked across the board once again as part of the Season 5 Reloaded patch in Warzone.

From Assault Rifles to Snipers and even specific attachments, there’s plenty to wrap your head around before dropping back into Verdansk.

Here’s a complete overview of every major weapon buff and nerf included in the latest Warzone update.

Assault Rifle changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update

Up first comes five Assault Rifle tweaks in the latest patch. Just one of these is an improvement as the Groza now has a faster sprint to fire speed. For the remaining four, these were all hefty nerfs.

The Krig, C58, EM2, and FAL were all made worse to some degree. Some were hit with straight damage nerfs while others now have slightly different recoil patterns.

Most notably, the Krig had four particular changes applied, all of which reduce damage and increase recoil.

All Warzone Assault Rifle changes

Krig 6 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29 Mid Damage now 25 Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 23 Weapon Kick adjusted



Groza (BOCW) Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 15%



Assault Rifle Bravo (MW) Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1



EM2 (BOCW) Base Optic eye position retracted



C58 (BOCW) Recoil adjusted



LMG changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update

Just one Light Machine Gun change arrived in the Season 5 Reloaded patch. This time around, it’s the Stoner 63 that was hit with a slight nerf.

Recoil has been increased somewhat to bring the powerful LMG more in line with its competition. Raven Software warned “it will be harder to stay on target at longer ranges” as a result of this change.

All Warzone LMG changes

Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly



Tactical Rifle changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update

Four Tactical Rifles were targeted in the new update as the DMR 14, AUG M16, and Type 63 were all adjusted. The first three were all hit with similar recoil adjustments to even out accuracy in the category.

However, the Type 63 was impacted in a much bigger way than the rest. The headshot multiplier has been scaled back from 2.1 to 1.58, an admittedly “extreme” change but one that comes with some upsides as well.

In light of the hefty nerfs, the Type 63 now has an increased neck multiplier along with less weapon kick as well.

All Warzone Tactical Rifle changes

Type 63 (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.1 to 1.58 Neck Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.58 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1 Weapon Kick decreased



M16 (BOCW) Weapon Kick decreased



DMR 14 (BOCW) Recoil adjusted



Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) Recoil decreased



SMG changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update

The OTs 9, PPsh-41, and Modern Warfare MP5 were all hit in the Season 5 Reloaded patch. Similar to all previous weapon changes this time around, these SMGs came under focus for not just damage, but accuracy and range.

Perhaps the biggest change in this category is a 6.2% range nerf for the newly introduced OTs 9. While the SMG was only just introduced last season, it’s already being scaled back quite significantly.

All Warzone SMG changes

PPSh-41 (BOCW) Weapon Kick adjusted ADS Sway adjusted



OTs 9 (BOCW) Maximum Damage Range decreased by 6.2%



Submachine Gun Charlie (MW) with 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 31



Sniper Rifle changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update

Last but not least for particular weapon categories are the sniper changes in Season 5 Reloaded. Just two were impacted as the Swiss K31 and the ZRG 20mm were adjusted in the latest update.

Both had recoil adjustments slapped on in an effort to improve the fairly neglected picks.

All Warzone Sniper Rifle changes

Swiss K31 (BOCW) Recoil adjusted



ZRG 20mm (BOCW) Recoil adjusted



Attachment changes in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update

Outside of specific weapon changes, a ton of attachments were also adjusted in the new patch. Barrels and Grips were the key focus as eight of these attachments were nerfed across the board.

Most were hit with damage reductions or recoil changes to make them a little less accurate. From Assault Rifles to Tac Rifles and LMGs, these attachment tweaks will certainly have a widespread impact.

All Warzone Attachment changes

Barrels

Assault Rifles Ranger/Liberator/GRU Composite Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8% Reinforced Heavy/VDV Reinforced/Contour Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4% Takedown/Contour M2 Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8% Task Force/Spetsnaz RPK/CMV Mil-Spec Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%



Light Machine Guns Match Grade Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4% Task Force Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%



Tactical Rifles DMR 14 (BOCW) 16.3” Titanium Damage Range decrease reduced from 25% to 20% Rate of Fire increase reduced from 16.7% to 15%



Rear Grips

Assault Rifles Groza (BOCW) Serpent Grip ADS Speed increase reduced from 9% to 7%



There’s no telling just yet how big an impact these changes may have on the competitive Warzone meta.

But before you jump in to test things out, be sure to brush up on the full Warzone Season 5 Reloaded changes.