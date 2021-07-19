Warzone players want popular Apex Legends feature to punish early quitters

Warzone players are asking for a simple feature to be added to the game that battle royale rival Apex Legends already has.

Warzone is one of the biggest games when it comes to the battle royale genre. Apex Legends is another BR game that stands atop with it.

These games have constantly been taking ideas from one another and implementing them into their respective games to help compete and increase player base.

And now, Warzone players want what Apex Legends has: a penalty system for early leavers.

Warzone community wants system to penalize quitting early

In Apex, players that quit an Arena match early will receive a 10-minute cooldown before they can queue up again and try to become the Champion.

Although Warzone doesn’t have a ranked playlist out, players are still upset that their teammates can leave the game early and put them at a disadvantage for the rest of the game.

In a Reddit thread, players discussed why leaving a game just because you died is hurting everyone else on your squad in a team game.

One Redditor loved the idea of having a penalty added and went after people that don’t want it, saying that “if you have a real life reason to leave the game you shouldn’t be affected by the 5 min penalty.”

In Warzone, players have the feature to buy-back their teammates for $4,000 but if a teammate leaves the game before the squad does that then the whole team is put at a disadvantage for the rest of the game.

If this feature is added to the game it could change the way people play “Fill Squads.” Solo players that may not want to play alone could be forced to wait out games even if teammates will not buy them back.

Activision have not made any comments on future plans to add a cooldown for players that leave early, so for now players will only lose out on XP.