Warzone players stumped over secret Easter Egg at Docks giving free supply crates

The Warzone Rebirth Island Reinforced event includes plenty of new POIs and Easter Eggs for players to discover, but one secret at the Docks is baffling many fans.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded has introduced the new Rebirth Island Reinforced event, which has significantly altered several points of interest. These include Stronghold and the boat at Dock. Not only do the new POIs offer plenty of new loot for players to get their hands on, but they also greatly shake up the landscape.

While having new places to visit on Rebirth Island is a bonus for any player, the secret feature at the game’s Dock has baffled many Warzone fans. After all, the Call of Duty series is renowned for its Easter Eggs, with many often requiring various steps to unlock the hidden secrets.

Well, the new Rebirth Island Dock POI mystery has finally been solved and the rewards are well worth the extra effort.

How to activate Warzone Rebirth Island Reinforced Dock Easter Egg

The Warzone Rebirth Island Reinforced event introduced two ship POIs that players can travel to and loot at. As a result, the Dock has quickly become a popular place for Warzone fans to hot drop.

While these locations may yield some decent floor loot, there is a hidden secret that makes landing on these boats incredibly beneficial. In order to claim the secret Warzone Docks supply crate, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Land or make your way over to the Dock. Enter the boat. Head up the stairs and enter the ship’s control room. Interact with the computer to activate the ship’s horn. Press the horn 1-5 times.

If you’ve pressed the horn enough times, you’ll be able to see a plane flying overhead. The aircraft will drop a supply crate in the middle of the boat. Simply run over to the crate to claim your newfound rewards.

It’s important to note that the supply crate contains Armor Satchels, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, and other valuable goodies. This makes the secret Dock Easter Egg incredibly lucrative for those looking to get a competitive advantage over their foes.