Warzone players divided over looting system rework leak in Modern Warfare 3

Warzone expert JGOD claims that Modern Warfare 3 plans to remove the backpack looting system, and community members aren’t sure how to feel.

All battle royale titles have some form of looting system. In the case of Warzone 2, the devs spent an entire year tinkering to pursue the perfect method. The game initially attempted to streamline looting by introducing a backpack system. Players picked up medium or large backpacks to store loot.

Unfortunatley, the devs didn’t account for players abusing the system by loading their backpacks with self-revives and killstreaks. This forced Infinity Ward to remove backpack looting in favor of loot containers exploding loot onto the floor. Players still store items in a backpack, but it’s a small bag instead of the previously removed larger options.

WZ2’s change in direction is still starkly different than WZ1’s looting, as operators could only hold a max of 240 rounds of AR ammo or two lethal grenades at a time. Additionally, players only carried two weapons, one kill streak and one self-revive. Some community members like the additional carry space, while others want a return to basics.

Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals new Warzone looting system

Warzone streamer Repullze asked if Modern Warfare 3 would use the same backpack system in Warzone.

JGOD clarified: “I heard a leak that it’s eventually going to be phased out.”

Repullze celebrated the leak, but the same can’t be said for other community members. Fellow content creator tcTekk aruged: “Are we forgetting the inventory management in Warzone 1 was the worst thing I’ve ever seen??? Infinitely worse than the backpack system. I’d rather be able to hold extra plates, ammo, uavs, etc…”

Meanwhile, reliable COD leaker TheGhostOfHope fired back: “It was streamlined, and you didn’t spend minutes going through your inventory. The backpack system is what I’d call a “loitering problem.”

And a second user added: “Inventory management? The best part about wz1 is I didn’t have to manage that sh**.”

Community members couldn’t come to an agreement on the best looting or inventory management system. And we won’t know for sure which way the devs are leaning until the battle royale servers go live later this year.