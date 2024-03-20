Warzone needs to remove Tac Sprint to finally perfect movement

Movement is a key mechanic in Warzone that can separate the very best players from the absolute worst and has been a frequent point of contention for players over the years. One thing that very few players have asked for, though, but seems clear to me as a benefit to the game, is to remove Tactical Sprint from Warzone.

Tac Sprint was first introduced to Call of Duty in 2019 with the release of Modern Warfare 2019, which saw many changes for the FPS franchise, including the launch of Warzone battle royale.

Since then, it has been included in each mainline COD game (besides Black Ops Cold War) and has been a constant in Warzone, and many players enjoy it for traversing the maps more efficiently.

Article continues after ad

The issue is, it really no longer serves the purpose that players want it for. In Verdansk, you could slide cancel to reset your Tac Sprint, essentially meaning it would never run out and you could run at max speed for as long as you liked.

Article continues after ad

Slide canceling was removed in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, much to players’ frustrations, then added back for the MW3 integration, though it didn’t reset tac sprint, something that has annoyed players since.

The big question, though, is why do we even need Tactical Sprint anymore?

The mechanic seems almost pointless now without the ability to slide cancel to reset. The solution seems obvious, and, surprisingly, more players aren’t demanding it: Tactical Sprint should be removed and base sprint speeds should be buffed.

Article continues after ad

Warzone players enjoy the speed they travel while Tac Sprinting, that much is obvious. Now, though, it’s incredibly frustrating waiting for Tac Sprint to regenerate to give you that speed boost again, so simply increasing sprint speed in the game makes way more sense than still having a mechanic that makes timings random and no longer serves any purpose.

Whether this is something any Call of Duty devs would ever consider changing is unclear, but Raven Software may need to be brave and risk upsetting a small group of players for the greater good of the game.