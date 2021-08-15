Warzone players call for major Plunder changes as mode is “messed up”

A number of Warzone players have called on developers Raven to implement changes to the long-standing Plunder mode, suggesting it has grown stale and needs a rework.

Warzone’s Plunder mode has been a mainstay in the Call of Duty BR, offering players a slightly different experience to the traditional last-man-standing format.

Instead of kills and survival, Plunder challenges players to collect as much cash as possible. It utilizes Warzone’s acclaimed currency system, albeit amplifying it to a much greater degree.

However, despite its enduring popularity, a number of players are calling for major changes to the mode, suggesting it is getting tired in Warzone’s fifth season.

Criticism focused on the speed of the rounds, as well as how formulaic games have become. With the objective simply to loot and accumulate cash, players feel games are becoming stale.

Redditor Ace_Caliente said: “The mode has been messed up like this for a long time. It really needs to be reworked. I think it has potential but the basic strategy to winning is just split up and go to different areas that have lots of cash and open boxes then rotate to a new place and continue opening boxes.”

Another post, this time from d4rk5ky, called for longer rounds to be implemented, suggesting doubling the target amount from $1 million to $2 million.

A comprehensive and lengthy post from Lma0-Zedong outlined a number of issues with the mode, including XP rewards, spawns, loot pool, quitting teammates, bugs, and even the ending cinematic.

“The game mode is still there without changes,” they said, “nothing has changed in a year and it’s getting massively stale. I have no idea why they don’t have at least one dev developing/tweaking this game mode, which is one of the 3 permanent ones and which has a decent player base.”

It’s no surprise that, after a year and a half of no major changes, players are becoming bored with the limited time mode. While maps and weapons can change, fundamental gameplay and objectives standing still are bound to grow tiresome for some.

A number of fans will want a response from Raven in relation to the mode’s issues. Whether they get one is another matter altogether.