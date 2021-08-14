CoD leaker claims Vanguard will launch with 20 multiplayer maps

Reputable Call of Duty leaker ‘Okami13_’ has claimed that Call of Duty 2021, called Vanguard and developed by Sledgehammer Games, will be launching with a whopping 20 multiplayer maps.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War seeing its life cycle coming to an end, fans of Activision’s FPS series are turning their attention to the next annual installment.

It is to be called Call of Duty: Vanguard, set in WWII and developed by Sledgehammer Games. It’s not yet clear how much of a sequel it will be to 2017’s WWII, but we should get more of an idea as the details pile up.

Rumors have surfaced that Vanguard is set to launch with a whopping 20 multiplayer maps at launch. That will be significantly more than any of the last few CoDs, all of which were criticized to some degree for their lack of content at launch.

Leaker ‘Okami13_‘ revealed the news on August 13, tweeting: “I’m told COD Vanguard will feature 20 maps at launch. – 16 standard 6v6 maps. – 4 “Special Maps” Subject to change, but if true it’s definitely a step up from the previous few entries.”

Okami has been a well-known CoD leaker for some time now, correctly predicting that CoD 2020 would be titled ‘Black Ops Cold War’. However, previous correct leaks do not guarantee the veracity of these rumors, at least until they are confirmed by either Activision or Sledgehammer Games.

Eyebrows were also raised by the “special maps” suggestion. It could hint at the return of Operations, or a large-scale battle like Cold War’s Fireteam Dirty Bomb.

It would certainly be a big change for the Call of Duty series. Recent launches have seen games release with relatively few maps, followed by fairly regular content drops that bring new maps to the game Black Ops Cold War Season Five, for example, brought four new maps to the game.

Fans appeared split between skeptical and excited over the new rumors. We’d encourage caution at this early point, especially if some of the maps turn out like Gustav Cannon.