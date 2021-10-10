Warzone players call for major Grav buff as Season 6 AR is “unusable”

Warzone players have called on Raven to significantly buff the Grav assault rifle, with fans calling it “unusable” following its addition to Black Ops Cold War and WZ in Season 6.

Since the original integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone back in December 2020, fans have become used to all weapons and equipment making their way into the Call of Duty battle royale.

That remains the case as we saw the new Grav assault rifle made available in Verdansk following its addition to Black Ops Cold War with Season 6.

The Grav is reminiscent of the Famas from previous CoD games; boasting an incredibly high fire rate but pretty serious recoil to match. However, a number of players appear to think the gun is far too weak to be viable, calling for prompt buffs to bring it more in line with the existing ARs.

One Redditor – Lifeesstwange – called out Raven for its weaknesses, saying that it never became more viable, even as better attachments were unlocked.

“I’ve fully leveled this gun up, thinking there would be a light at the end of the tunnel, but not so,” they said. “It definitely needs a reduction in recoil. Has anyone had any luck with it in Warzone?”

Others joined the OP’s campaign, describing it as far weaker than its AR counterparts. User ‘itstheOldman‘ said: “I’m with you… [I] lost a ton of fights when I had the upper hand to the FARA… Pretty hard to use at anything over 40m. Especially on controller.” While another added: “The blue ground loot one has got to be the worst weapon I’ve ever used in this game since release.”

However, some players welcomed the fact that a new AR has dropped and has not instantly become a meta weapon in the battle royale.

One player said: “It’s about time they add a new weapon that isn’t instantly becoming the meta because it’s over-powered.” Others also suggested that practicing with the weapon makes the recoil far more manageable as you learn the weapon’s kick pattern.

Whether it receives a buff remains to be seen, but Raven are sure to analyze all the data available before overhauling any weapon.