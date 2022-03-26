Warzone players claim battle royale is a “mess” after Season 2 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Warzone players are lamenting the battle royale as ‘unplayable’ once again, claiming that the recent updates have adjusted matchmaking and even that “casual players can no longer enjoy this game”.

Despite its overwhelming success and the millions who still drop into Caldera on a daily basis, Warzone is far from a flawless game. Its transition form a suburban battle royale in Verdansk to a sun-soaked Pacific arena has been fraught with issues, including invasive bugs and glitches and the frustrating resilience of cheats.

However, plenty of Warzone Pacific fans are claiming the game has changed for the worse following the release of the Season 2 Reloaded patch, which dropped on March 23.

Amongst other things, the update made major changes to Rebirth Island, Warzone’s smaller BR environment. Some players, though, claim that matchmaking and the quality of games themselves has taken a nosedive.

One player – u/T7MMU – asked why every Rebirth lobby has “turned into a pro gamer tournament”.

They continued: “Since the new map [changes], Rebirth has been on a different planet in terms of sweaty players to the point I’m convinced I can’t possibly be in the right lobbies. [It] feels like there are double the amount of players in a lobby, getting 3rd partied every other gun fight.”

They were not the only one to point out a change, either. Another player commented that, following the Season 2 Reloaded update, their lobbies feel as though they have been “shadow-banned” because of the quality of the players they are put into lobbies with, as well as having 2-3 “blatant hackers” per match.

A third player echoed the sentiment, suggesting the game is no longer enjoyable for casual players. “Rebirth is now full of sweaty players and Caldera is a mess,” they said. “[I] don’t know what happened but the game is just unenjoyable.”

There was no mention of matchmaking changes in the March 23 patch notes, but a number of players have indicated a tangible difference in their lobbies following its implementation.

We will, of course, update you if Raven make any comments on the apparent downtick in match quality.