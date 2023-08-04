Warzone & Modern Warfare 2 Faction Showdown event: Dates, challenges, rewards

Season 5 introduces the Faction Showdown event. Here is everything you need to know about the new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 competition and how to participate.

Warzone 2 controversially blocked microtransactions from carrying over from the original battle royale experience. This decision scared some players from purchasing cosmetic items in Modern Warfare 2 out of fear of losing them again.

However, on July 17, Activision confirmed that weapon skins and operator purchases would carry over from Modern Warfare 2 to the next Call of Duty title. Instead of celebrating the positive news, some community members questioned why the announcement took so long to make.

Now that players no longer need to worry about losing their hard-earned skins, the Season 5 Faction Showdown provides plenty of exciting rewards.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Faction Showdown event start & end date

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 Faction Showdown limited-time event began on August 4, 2023, and will last until August 16, 2023.

How to complete Faction Showdown event in MW2 & Warzone

Players can either join Task Force 141 or Shadow Company for the Faction Showdown event.

You will be able to access the Events tab of the game menu to choose the Faction you wish to join. Regardless of which side you choose, everyone will need to complete the main community challenge, which remains the same for all players: earn up to 50 operator kills.

Keep in mind that during the event, you can switch sides between Task Force 141 or Shadow Company as many times as you like, allowing you to complete some or all of the Operator kills from the main challenge for your chosen faction until you finish the Event for both sides.

All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Faction Showdown event challenges & rewards

Here is the full list of Faction Showdown challenges.

All Task Force 141 faction challenges

Emblem: Get 50 Operator kills

Get 50 Operator kills Loading Screen: Get 10 Longshots Operator kills with Battle Rifles

Get 10 Longshots Operator kills with Battle Rifles Vehicle Skin: Get 40 ADS Operator kills with Assault Rifles

Get 40 ADS Operator kills with Assault Rifles Charm: Get 3 Operator kills with Melee Weapons

Get 3 Operator kills with Melee Weapons Battle Pass Tier Skip: Execute a Finishing Move

When completing all 5 Task Force 141 faction challenges, players will unlock the SMG Blueprint Mastery Reward.

All Shadow Company faction challenges

Loading Screen: Get 50 Operator kills

Get 50 Operator kills Large Decal: Get 15 Longshots Operator kills while focused with Snipers

Get 15 Longshots Operator kills while focused with Snipers Vehicle Skin: Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs

Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs Charm: Get 10 Operator kills with Launchers

Get 10 Operator kills with Launchers Battle Pass Tier Skip: Get 5 Operator kills with Lethal Equipment

When completing all 5 Shadow Company faction challenges, players will unlock the Sniper Blueprint Mastery Reward.

Finally, the faction that emerges victorious in this event by securing the highest number of community Operator kills in the main Challenge will unlock an additional reward.

For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 coverage.