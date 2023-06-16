Warzone guru reveals “top tier” Tempus Razorback loadout

TrueGameData compiled Warzone TTK and recoil stats for the Tempus Razorback and concluded that the fast-firing AR will seamlessly fit into Season 4’s meta.

Sniper rifles indirectly received a buff in the Season 4 update. Player health is being increased from 100 to 150, bringing maximum health up to 300 for a player that is fully armored. This means it requires more shots to down an enemy.

However, sniper rifles still have the ability to one-hit-kill an enemy with a successful headshot. So theoretically, an accurate sniper can eliminate enemies much faster than if they used a different weapon.

But any good sniper rifle loadout requires a strong sidekick, and TrueGameData made his case for the Tempus Razorback.

What is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone?

TrueGameData compared the Tempus Razorback’s TTK speed and recoil control to the Cronen Squall and ISO Hemlock. Despite not having exact stats yet for the Cronen Squall after its Season 4 nerf, the YouTuber believes the newly added AR stands toe-to-toe with the battle royale’s most popular weapons.

“The Tempus Razorback has faster ADS speeds and much easier recoil to control than the Cronen Squall.”

The YouTuber added that the Razorback has an easier-to-control recoil than the Squall. Warzone 2 experts have been scrambling to find a good replacement for the Cronen following the nerfs, and TrueGameData made a strong case for the Razorback.

“When you have that slower fire rate with a high amount of recoil, it can make it feel really bouncy and hard to control, but the Razorback has a very fast fire rate, so the amount of shake between each shot is pretty low.”

He admitted that LMGs will probably beat out Tempus Razorback in Warzone’s long-range meta, but he expects the new Season 4 AR to be “one of the absolute top-tier choices” for Resurgence maps.

“I think this weapon will make a fantastic sniper support weapon. I think it will be one of the best sniper supports for sure.”

Best Tempus Razorback Warzone loadout

Here is TrueGameData’s best Tempus Razorback loadout.

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Comb: LTX Eclipse

LTX Eclipse Rear Grip: Casus X

Casus X Magazine: 60 Round Mag

TrueGameData opted to use the FTAC Castle Comp because it improves horizontal and vertical recoil, but he said it comes down to personal preference for which muzzle players want to use.

The rest of the loadout focuses on improving sprint to fire and ADS speed and aiming stability. An added benefit is not needing to equip an optic as one of the five attachments.

“What’s cool about the Razorback is it has really good iron sights, and I have no problem at all absolutely beaming with this gun.”

If you still need to unlock the Tempus Razorback, make sure to check out our handy guide.