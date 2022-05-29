Warzone guru explains how Volk nerf actually “buffed” deadly SMG

Warzone expert ItsMetaphor has explained that the recent nerf to the Volk hasn’t done all that much to impact the SMG as it’s actually buffed it in his eyes.

With the start of Warzone Season 3, Raven Software shook up the battle royale’s meta in a way that we’ve not seen in quite some time with a wide-ranging number of weapon tweaks.

Those buffs and nerfs have continued throughout the season, with the Season 3 Reloaded update further shaking up the meta – with some underused Vanguard weapons being buffed to make them a little more viable.

One Vanguard weapon that was nerfed, however, was the Volk – the powerful SMG that has risen up the popularity charts over the last few months. Though, according to Metaphor, the nerf isn’t all that bad as he believes the weapon has actually been buffed thanks to the changes.

The Warzone YouTuber highlighted the change in his May 28 video, noting the SMG’s strafe speed was lowered in the recent patch, but you can get around it by opting for different attachments.

“A lot of you guys might be thinking ‘oh it got nerfed, not buffed because they lowered the strafe speed’ and while you would be correct, if you guys do remember correctly, the old build had the Hand Stop underbarrel which can easily be replaced by the M3 Ready Grip,” Metaphor.

According to the YouTuber, changing to the M3 Ready Grip actually gives you “more strafe speed than ever before” but it does come with the trade-off of a little more recoil. Combined with the SMG’s headshot multiplier being increased, Metaphors believes it is as strong as ever, especially in Solos.

Timestamp of 0:35

The M3 Ready Grip has already dethroned the likes of the Hand Stop underbarrel and Carver Foregrip as players have jumped to change their loadouts in response to the nerf.

Of course, as we’ve seen before, if a change doesn’t work as planned the devs will put a weapon back under the knife and change it further. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with the Volk.