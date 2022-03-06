Warzone expert unveils “easy to use” Cooper Carbine loadout following Vanguard Royale changes

Warzone creator TrueGameData has revealed his pick for the best “easy to use” loadout in Season 2 of Caldera, geared towards less experienced players who might not be as competent at controlling recoil.

It’s probably fair to say that the entire meta shifted for Warzone’s popular Vanguard Royale game mode following its March 2 update, with the devs introducing significant changes to alter the game’s TTK.

After complaints from the community about how fast players got eliminated, the developers increased base player health from 100 to 150 – making the max health with full armor plates 300hp.

TrueGameData’s best easy to use loadout

In a video uploaded on March 5, popular Warzone creator TrueGameData has provided players with the current best “easy” loadouts to use in Vanguard Royale.

According to TGD, the most important thing when trying to find the best easy-to-use loadouts is to start with a minimum amount of recoil possible. Fortunately, there are a plethora of options available for players as noted by the creator.

TGD showed off a few different loadouts for players to choose from, but added that the Cooper Carbine is by far the easiest to control in Vanguard Royale as it virtually has no recoil with the right attachments.

The YouTuber’s exact attachments for the easy-to-master Cooper Carbine are listed below.

Best Cooper Carbine loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The build seeks to minimize recoil even further, whilst making the weapon balanced from both a damage and range perspective.

The consistency of the Cooper Carbine, paired with attachments to further reduce its kick, ensure it’s a great candidate for less-confident Warzone players.

If you’re more confident, check out our favorite Cooper Carbine class for Season 2.