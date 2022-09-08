Warzone expert reveals “sleeper” Vanguard LMG that shreds in Season 5 meta

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a “sleeper” Vanguard LMG that’s absolutely lethal in Season 5 despite its extremely low pick rate.

When it comes to picking a weapon in Warzone, most of the community base their selection on pick rates or what is considered strong in the current meta.

While this does guarantee you’ll be wielding a powerful loadout, it can become stale using the same guns over and over again.

Instead, sometimes it’s better to head off the beaten path and look for underused weapons that are being slept on by the player base.

Well, Warzone expert WhosImmortal has identified exactly that in Season 5, showcasing a deadly LMG that no one is using despite its overwhelming power at long range.

Treyarch/Activision The Type 11 LMG has an extremely low pick rate of just 0.05%.

Best Type 11 loadout in Warzone Season 5

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Sakura 487mm Shrouded

Sakura 487mm Shrouded Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Shiraishi Custom

Shiraishi Custom Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 90 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 90 Round Drums Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Brace

Brace Perk2: Fully Loaded

As noted by WhosImmortal, the Type 11’s strength comes from its consistency at long-range and the lack of damage falloff compared to other guns in the meta.

This makes it extremely deadly from a distance and with a 90 Round Drum attached, no other weapons come close to the Type 11’s damage per mag, making it easy to wipe out full squads.

Not only that, but the underrated LMG also has a relatively stable recoil pattern that will allow you to laser beam enemies with enough practice.

Despite all of these positives, the Type 11 has one of the lowest pick rates in the entire game, sitting at a minimal 0.05%.

Of course, if you’re going to run this loadout in your matches, it’s key you use the Overkill perk alongside the Type 11.

This will give you access to a meta SMG, just in case any pesky foes decide to push your position and look for a close-quarter gunfight.

In the current meta, we recommend the PPSh-41 which has made a resurgence in Season 5 and is currently the most popular weapon in Warzone.