Warzone devs suggest Champion of Caldera LTM could return with a big twist

Alec Mullins . 5 hours ago

Warzone’s developers are usually fairly tight-lipped when discussing the future of the game, but in a Season 4 preview event they opened up about wanting to try new versions of the unexpectedly popular Champion of Caldera Limited Time Mode.

Champion of Caldera was one of Warzone’s most high-octane game modes of all time. Featuring an increased lobby size, an ever-closing safe zone, and guaranteed loadouts for each player that spawns in, it brought some fresh air to land of Caldera.

Following up the gigantic Operation Monarch LTM, there was potential for the mode to get overshadowed by Kong and Godzilla, but after a positive reception, they’re considering opening up a whole new world of possibilities with the no-brakes playlist.

Champion of Caldera could return to Warzone with big twist

As reported by Warzone YouTuber Immortal, it’s possible that CoC will pivot away from being a lone-wolf experience when it returns.

“They said in the future they could potentially be looking at doing Champion of Caldera in modes outside of solos,” the content creator said.

“So Champions of Caldera, for Duos, Trios, and Quads, where we have that same ruleset.”

A change of that size would take an already chaotic mode to the next level.

150 players in one lobby is a lot to handle for even the most seasoned of battle royale players, but adding coordinated teams to the mix could change the dynamic entirely.

Raven wasn’t ready to say for sure that this is assuredly going to happen, but it’s certainly something they’re discussing after the first one went over so well with the fans.