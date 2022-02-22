Warzone devs promise PPSh nerf after accidentally making it the best gun

Warzone devs have promised a fix to the PPSh after a “secret” buff made it one of the most powerful weapons in Warzone.

Just a few days after the Warzone Pacific Season 2 update, players discovered that the PPSh-41 has received a secret buff that massively boosted its damage.

Players found the weapon’s time to kill (TTK) had plummeted to less than half of a second, making it far more powerful than any other weapon.

Now, devs say they’re aware of the issue, and working on a fix.

“Efforts are undergoing” to fix PPSh glitch

❗️ We're aware of an issue with the PPSh-41's damage profile, which has resulted in an unintended increase to both its base damage and location-based multipliers. Efforts are undergoing to bring the weapon back in-line.https://t.co/EQzepMEgWd — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 22, 2022

On February 22 Raven Software tweeted they were aware of the issues with the PPSh, and were working on a fix to bring it back to where it should be.

“We’re aware of an issue with the PPSh-41’s damage profile, which has resulted in an unintended increase to both its base damage and location-based multipliers,” they posted. “Efforts are undergoing to bring the weapon back in-line.”

An “unintended increase” to base damage definitely sounds like the glitch that was discovered by players just a few days before, so it’s encouraging devs say they’re already working on a fix.

It’s unknown exactly when devs will roll out a fix, so players who have racking up the kills with the weapon will want to get as much mileage as they can before one is live.