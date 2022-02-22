Dr Disrespect criticizes Warzone for latest feature taken from Apex Legends

Warzone Season 2 added Apex Legends-style Redeploy Balloons, but streaming star Dr Disrespect is less than impressed with the addition, claiming they are causing more problems than they’re solving.

Season 2 of Warzone brought with it a host of new content into the CoD battle royale. From a Battle Pass crammed with new weapons and skins to unlock, to new vehicles that can completely turn the tide of a match.

One of the most exciting new features, however, was the inclusion of Redeploy Balloons. Seemingly plucked straight from Apex Legends, these huge, floating inflatables allow players to quickly traverse Caldera, either to reposition or escape the incoming gas cloud.

Despite being a feature that players had been clamoring for ever since the new map launched, streamer Dr Disrespect has been less positive on the effect they’ve had on the game.

Speaking during a recent stream, Dr Disrespect seemed to criticize the developers for including the Balloons in Warzone Season 2, despite the fact it isn’t an “original” concept.

“This one’s like ‘hey, throw a whole bunch of balloons in there, even though it isn’t our original idea,'” Doc ranted. “That way we can get around the f*****g map so you can just land on people.”

In particular, he took issue with how difficult it is to notice when enemy players are about to drop on you after redeploying.

“Don’t give an audio cue, just f*****g land on people. Go, go, go!” he continued. Check out the full clip, as posted by Reddit user iamtechn0, below.

These views are in direct contrast with how much of the community feels about Redeploy Balloons, with many players welcoming the addition. However, there were some replies which seemed to side with Doc.

“They knew that they were lacking in content, so they decided to take Apex Legends’ content,” said one user. “You do have to be careful that your game still feels like yours and not the one you are copying from,” replied another.

Only time will tell if Redploy Balloons become standard in Warzone matches, or if they will be removed in a future update. If they are well-received, don’t be surprised to them return in Warzone Season 3 and beyond.