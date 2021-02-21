Will Verdansk map be destroyed in Warzone? Leakers hint at major in-game event

A number of Call of Duty: Warzone leakers have hinted at a major event coming on March 11 that will apparently see Verdansk destroyed. Here’s what we know so far about the much-anticipated nuke event.

Ever since Warzone launched back in March of 2020, the developers have brought plenty of changes to the battle royale.

The integration of Black Ops Cold War added new weapons, modes, and a new map in the form of Rebirth Island, but most players can still be found on Verdansk.

Players have called for changes to game’s original map, pointing out that Fortnite grew in popularity because of its frequent map changes. With Season 2 for Black Ops Cold War on the horizon, it looks like Warzone is in for another major change.

Warzone nuke event coming?

A number of leakers have claimed that a major event is coming after the start of season 2, and it looks to focus on an explosion on Verdansk.

Both WarzoneNewz and ModernWarzone, who have both had leaks on Warzone in the past, have teased an event, both tweeting out “kaboom” and teasers of an explosion. This lines up with nuclear weapons that have been found under the map.

They’ve both pinpointed March 11 as the date for something to happen. That’s two weeks after the start of Season 2, which gets underway on February 25.

Think of it like this… the Outbreak event ends a day before the “End”… Why do you think that is- *Kaboom*. — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) February 21, 2021

The belief from fans is that the ship which has started approaching Verdansk, and likely contains Nova 6 gas, will explode while docked near the map – causing irreparable damage to battle royale’s original map.

That could make the map inhospitable, meaning players are leaving Verdansk for the rumored Ural Mountains map, or that Verdansk is undergoing major changes. All signs seem to point to a new map anyway, given the amount of leaks there have been surrounding a new location.

Thankfully, there’s not that long to wait to find out if the leakers are right. If something is happening on March 11, teasers should start rolling out before then, and they’ll be the indicators.