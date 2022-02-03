TrueGameData reveals forgotten Warzone SMG loadout to compete with Welgun

Warzone’s close-range meta has been dominated by the MP-40 and the newly released Welgun. After proving the Welgun had the fastest TTK, TrueGameData has found a LAPA loadout that’s even better.

Most players in Warzone look for a weapon that can take down enemies the fastest. Whether it’s a long-range assault rifle or up close submachine gun, people are digging to find the best build.

Warzone analyst TrueGameData has been grinding to find the community the best setups that can dethrone the current meta.

Just a week after showing that the Welgun had the fastest TTK in Warzone, TGD winds the clock back with a Cold War LAPA loadout that shreds.

Warzone LAPA loadout that’s better than Welgun

If you want to save the struggle of figuring out what this loadout looks like, here’s TrueGameData’s full LAPA class setup:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.9″ Rifled

7.9″ Rifled Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

This loadout uses a slight variation from the past one that was extremely good. Here, TGD used the 7.9″ Rifled because it is the only attachment to increase fire rate and damage at the same time. He puts on the Raider Stock for a better sprint to fire time.

Topic starts a 2:33 for mobile viewers

In a YouTube video, the Warzone guru brings up a TTK chart that compares the LAPA to the Welgun. From his data, the LAPA lacks in the first 10 meters but anything past that had a substantially lower TTK than the latter.

On top of that, the LAPA also has a better ADS time than the Welgun, which is essential for SMGs in Warzone. The Cold War sub also holds its own in the recoil and movement speed categories.

So, with the recent Warzone loadout change, you can pick this up as early as you want in Caldera and try it out yourself.