Warzone community trolls devs after Caldera Tweet goes horribly wrong

The Call of Duty: Warzone community is never shy to express their feelings and after the devs tweeted a picture of Caldera, fans made sure their displeasure was heard.

Back in December, Warzone retired Verdansk to transition the game over to the tropics with the island of Caldera.

This Pacific, World War II-themed map has been far from perfect in the community’s eyes. They have petitioned to bring back Verdansk and even to move the current POIs around.

While the players continue to voice their frustrations with the layout of Caldera, the CoD social media team walked straight into this cross fire after they tweeted what seemed to be a simple question.

Warzone devs troll themselves with Pacific Tweet

What's been your go-to drop spot in Caldera so far? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RBPmT6tmyF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 6, 2022

In a tweet on February 6, the official Call of Duty page sent out a picture of the current map with the caption “What’s been your go-to drop spot in Caldera so far?”

Even though this is the main map in the game, the majority of replies were not as the devs likely expected. Numerous people claimed that their go to spot was actually “Rebirth Island.” Implying that Caldera is so bad they have only been playing that mode.

Warzone expert JGOD was amongst the crowd on the Rebirth train. He tweeted a zoomed out image and circled a tiny little spec on the screen.

When he highlighted his red arrow it turns out his favorite spot has actually be Rebirth Island’s Prison Block. Not only that, his tweet accumulated more likes than CoD’s, which had the community saying “[This] man ratio’d CoD”

Other players supported JGOD as they were spamming Rebirth and images of Verdansk in the comments. One user said, “anywhere in Verdansk > Caldera’s entire map.” While another said, “here,” with a picture of Rebirth.

Good news for the players is that the devs hinted at map changes coming in Season 2 so things could be shaken up really soon. But, this was a hilarious moment for the community to flame Warzone’s current state.