Warzone players frustrated as broken launcher camos still haven’t been fixed

Call of Duty: Warzone players are baffled as a glitch that prevents them from putting camos on their rocket launchers is still in the game, two months after it started being a problem.

Customization is a huge part of the CoD battle royale. Whether it’s creating the perfect loadout or adding cosmetics to weapons, there are many ways to personalize the game.

However, a bug that has been around ever since the Pacific update back in December is still in the game.

This has players losing their mind as they can’t edit any rocket launchers without crashing and are mindblown there isn’t a fix yet.

Warzone launchers still crashing game

Rocket Launchers may not be the most popular pick in Warzone but when used, they can be extremely helpful for taking out vehicles. And since the new season, players can’t get the full potential out of this weaponry.

A Reddit post by ‘Djabouty47’ informed the community of a bug and warned people to not edit their rocket launchers in the gunsmith as it crashes the game.

Many players let Djabouty know that this has been an issue for quite some time but there hasn’t been a patch for it. But this is preventing people from equipping their camos that they earned.

One Redditor said, “It’s literally been that way since day 1 of Caldera. Crazy that they haven’t fixed it yet.” Other people chimed in claiming that they have been experiencing it as well since the launch of Pacific.

Another user added, “Yeah that bug has been around for a bit. Maybe it’ll be patched in Season 2.” With Warzone devs postponing Season 2 to fix problems with the game, people imagine that this is on their list.

But, there is no way to tell as this everyone thought it would’ve been fixed by now. We will update you when all the bug fixes and roadmap for Season 2 is revealed.