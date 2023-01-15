Warzone 2 “psychedelic death hole” turns Al Mazrah into Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road

A Warzone 2 player ran into one of the strangest Al Mazrah glitches yet, calling it a “psychedelic death hole” akin to Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road.

The Warzone 2 experience can be a wild one, and glitches like this take that fact to a new level entirely.

It’s not every day that a player essentially gets whisked into a bizarre, Upside Down-style reality, but that’s what happened here.

Jamcowl was cruising around Al Mazrah when he ran into what could only be described as “a psychedelic death hole” that borrowed the core of the Mario Kart franchise’s most beloved level, albeit with a touch of that unique Call of Duty flare.

Warzone 2 visual glitch turns Al Mazrah into Rainbow Road

The Redditor’s shock was evident as soon as he got inside the range of the bug, and for good reason. Instead of the inoffensive brown-and-yellow color palette that makes up most of Al Mazrah, he was greeted with a technicolor explosion that overwhelms the senses.

The glitch seemed to be confined to one area as he eventually maneuvered through the Roy G. Biv-inspired nightmare to find a helicopter and head for greener (or at least browner-and-yellower) pastures.

There is some debate in the comments over whether this problem is because of the game itself or if it’s a sign of a dying GPU, which can create a laundry list of issues when attempting to run something as intensive as Warzone 2.

A few players reported encountering similar problems even with healthy systems, but in a video on his channel, Jamcowl has acknowledged that his build contains a “janky, pre-owned GPU” that seems to be at least partially at fault this time.

Other commenters also suggested that this brand of glitch comes with other side effects that weren’t seen in the video embedded above, such as a scrambled map and other strange game-breaking oddities.