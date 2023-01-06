Wild Warzone 2 glitch makes helicopters explode for no reason

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A wild Call of Duty: Warzone 2 glitch caused much confusion when one player’s helicopter blew up for no apparent reason.

Warzone 2 players have encountered more than a fair few glitches since the game’s launch on PC and consoles last fall.

The Social Menu and infinite XP bugs counted among the most notable hiccups that plagued the Warzone sequel out of the gate.

Newer issues often pop up, too, with some proving far more difficult to ignore than others. One recent glitch, for example, kept downed players from returning to the fight even after being revived. Now yet another error has managed to puzzle users.

Strange Warzone 2 glitch causes random helicopter explosion

During a recent Call of Duty: Warzone 2 match, Redditor latenitelover‘s helicopter randomly combusted for no apparent reason.

The Reddit user shared a gameplay clip of the moment, which shows the aircraft exploding despite the airspace around it looking clear.

Naturally, jokes about what may have gone wrong fill the Reddit thread. “That tree has enforced a no-fly zone,” one person said of the tree the helicopter nears right before exploding.

“I thought a bird took you out for a second lol,” another Warzone 2 player said in jest.

Upon closer inspection, it does appear that someone in a tower across the way fires off an RPG right around the four-second mark. But the chopper goes up in flames before the missile even gets halfway to its destination.

This counts as one helicopter glitch that defies explanation, which is arguably true of any number of Warzone 2 hiccups. Hopefully, the issue isn’t too widespread.