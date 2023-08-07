Warzone 2 players divided over “pay to win” BlackCell pets in Season 5

Warzone 2 players have been a little split over the new BlackCell Tactical Pets in Season 5, with some of them labeling the furry companions as “pay to win.”

With the arrival of Season 5, Warzone 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 have undergone some big changes. Most notably, the weapon pool has been shaken up in a big way, causing another shift in the meta in the battle royale.

However, that isn’t the only thing causing a stir. In the new BlackCell part of the battle pass, players are able to get their hands on Tactical Pets. These fluffy companions have a bite to them, as they give players a unique finishing move to see off enemies. Though, they can’t be hurt themselves.

That’s not all, though. If you equip a tactical pet, they will give you a sound cue about nearby enemies provided you have High Alert equipped. Yet, some players have quickly crowned it as “pay to win.”

Warzone 2 players believe BlackCell dogs are “pay to win”

The discussion around the “pay to win” pets has taken over corners of social media, with a number of CoD players being concerned about them.

“You don’t have to be in the FOV of the dog or the player btw, the dog growls when you’re 1 level above or below the person as well. That’s just f*cking ridiculous lol, it’s P2W as hell,” stated Redditor LOKTAROGAAAAH. “I guess it’s a mild buff to high alert cos you get an audio cue as well as a visual one.”

“This game just keeps getting dumber,” added another. “This is worse than those DMZ vests.. dog is literally high alert,” another commented.

Not everyone agrees, though, stating that the pets somewhat take away from High Alert with their audio cue.

“Honestly though the dog bark ruins hearing accurate footsteps because it barks in the middle of them,” one player argued. “It’s dumb but I feel like it’s worse for the player with the dog. It feels like something exclusively to help people who aren’t very good,” another said.

The dogs work in all three modes – Warzone, multiplayer, and DMZ – so expect to see them more often anyway.