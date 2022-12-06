Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon.

Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.

Some players utilized the new tool to roleplay and create wholesome moments, while others encountered toxic trash-talking.

Dr Disrespect claimed he was temporarily banned from Warzone 2 because of alleged proximity chat toxicity, and Activision promised to crack down on toxicity with a new in-game reporting system.

Article continues after ad

On a much lighter note, a WZ2 player trolled an opponent by using proximity chat against them.

A Warzone 2 player used proximity chat to start their own Uber service.

Warzone 2 player uses proximity chat to their advantage

Warzone 2 streamer and content creator Pork posted a clip of himself entering a building and saying, “Xbox turn off” over proximity chat.

Xbox has a voice command feature that turns off the system if you tell it to turn off. And the battle royale sequel supports cross-play, so the streamer was able to take advantage of an Xbox user while playing on a different console.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We will never know for sure if it worked, but a player left immediately after the streamer used the voice command.

Article continues after ad

Some players questioned if the hilarious maneuver was legit, but one user responded, “if someone is playing the game through some speakers or have their TV on a high-ish volume-the console would probably pick it up.”

A second person added, “This might be one of the best clips I have seen in warzone.”

Community members gave the streamer a lot of credit for his creativity, as a third player chimed in, “this deserves to go viral, banger video.”

We are sure to see more hijinks as players discover fun and creative ways to use proximity chat.