Warzone 2 player falsely accused of cheating for using live ping feature

A Warzone 2 streamer accused a player of cheating, but little did they know the live ping feature was the actual cause of their demise.

Cheating in Warzone is a tale as old as time, but Activision has gone on the offensive recently. The Notorious Call of Duty cheat seller EngineOwning must pay Activision $3 million in damages after “high profile” streamers used Warzone cheats.

The developers also upped their game in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, introducing innovations to its Ricochet anti-cheat. Activision promised more protection for players and better detection capabilities to reduce the game’s hacking problems.

MW2 introduced a new reporting system, so players can take matters into their own hands when dealing with hackers and toxic users. However, the system hasn’t come without its flaws, as community members slammed the feature for incorrectly banning players.

Activision Warzone 2’s cheating report system has been criticized.

Warzone 2 streamer accuses player of cheating

Giving players the ability to report others for cheating is a double-edged sword. Sometimes in the heat of a moment, when frustrations boil over, a player may accuse someone of cheating when in reality, it was just a good play.

It doesn’t help when players see two different things from their perspectives. A WZ2 player begged the developers to make kill cams show if you have been spotted.

“I Just got mass reported because I killed some twitch streamer through a smoke after spotting him, and he thought I was cheating.”

The accused player used a smoke grenade to mask their location as they got their loadout. The streamer parachutes in to get an easy kill. However, the other player used a live ping, marking an enemy through the smoke, and took out the streamer.

The streamer incorrectly reported the other player for cheating, and community members slammed him for it.

“The streamer should just accept the death or at least spectate before spamming reports.”

Other players agreed, with a second adding, “it literally says enemy marked on the kill cam.”

Take this example as a lesson to double-check before accusing someone of cheating.