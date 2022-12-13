Warzone 2 player hijacks helicopter midair with James Bond-style stunt

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player shot a helicopter pilot out of the sky, then hijacked the vehicle midair in a wild James Bond-like stunt.

Warzone players never fail to impress when it comes to pulling off unbelievable stunts in-game. For example, a Warzone Pacific user hijacked someone’s plane midair in a move that would impress Battlefield 4 highlight-makers.

A few good plays in Warzone 2 have made the rounds since its launch last month, as well. However, some may find it hard to top the stunt that one Reddit user recently pulled on a whim.

This Warzone 2 helicopter hijacking is one for the books

Redditor drdewd recently posted a gameplay clip highlighting one of their Warzone 2 achievements. Apparently, accomplishing the feat made them feel like James Bond. It’s easy to see why.

The video begins simply enough, with the player running across a rooftop to catch up with an enemy chopper. After a few well-placed shots, the Redditor downs the pilot and sends the helicopter careening to the ground.

The helicopter never lands, though. Instead, the player manages to hijack the vehicle as it falls, a move that causes the game chat to erupt with excitement.

Better still, James Bond’s classic theme music pops in at the perfect time in the edited clip below:

“Bro been watching too many Battlefield clips,” one Redditor said of the Warzone 2 helicopter stunt. Several others were quick to call out the Battlefield comparisons, as well.

The entire thread is filled with Warzone players applauding the clip and the inclusion of the 007 tune. Needless to say, this is one Call of Duty trick that many won’t soon forget.