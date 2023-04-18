Warzone 2 devs remove Massive Resurgence amid circle issues

Infinity Ward temporarily removed Massive Resurgence in Warzone 2 while the developers fix an issue with the gas circles.

WZ2 Season 3 introduced Massive Resurgence. Warzone has had plenty of dedicated Resurgence maps in the past, but this is the first time players can play the fan-favorite game mode in a large-scale environment. As long as one teammate is alive, squad members can redeploy until the third circle closes.

Infinity Ward released the mode with trios and quads available. Community members also want solos and duos, but there has been no official confirmation on whether Massive Resurgence will get either playlist.

No squad size is available at the time of writing, as the developers removed the game mode to iron out a nagging hiccup.

Warzone 2 devs temporarily remove Massive Resurgence

On April 18, Infinity Ward announced: “We have disabled the Massive Resurgence mode in Warzone 2 while we investigate an issue with irregular circle behavior.”

WZ2 content creator Bonq posted a clip on Twitter of players loading into a Massive Resurgence map on Al Mazrah. The circle was inside the gas, so he jumped into the circle and used a stim to revive himself after he went down. The match ended in just 40 seconds as no other player had a way to revive themselves.

Earlier that day, Raven Software announced the developers had deployed a fix for the issue. However, players still experienced game-breaking bugs, as the video seen above, forcing Infinity Ward to disable the game mode.

The developers added Resurgence trios and quads as temporary replacements. We will provide an update when the problem is resolved, and the game mode is live once again.