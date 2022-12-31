Warzone 2 experts reveals “dominant” Kastov 762 build with fastest TTK

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber WhosImmortal has shared his go-to Kastov 762 build for Season One Reloaded, which boasts the “best time-to-kill” of any assault rifle in the battle royale.

Warzone 2’s meta is constantly evolving and changing based on developer balancing and the player base’s habits.

Right now, weapons like the Fennec and RPK have rise to the top of their respective classes. The former dominates in terms of SMGs, while the RPK can shred enemy armor at long-ranges.

Assault rifles have been a little harder to measure. However, as we approach Season Two of the Modern Warfare 2 life-cycle, YouTuber and statistician WhosImmortal has pinpointed the Kastov 762 as the strongest option in the weapon class.

Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout with “best TTK”

Outlining the weapon build in a December 30 video, he explained that it’s currently “dominant” and boasts by far the quickest time-to-kill of any AR.

“As far as the best TTK is concerned,” he said, “the M4 is competitive through the first 20 meters and then this is the Kastov 762 show through and through… The 762 is just dominant. Past 45 meters, it is just so much better than every other rifle when it comes down to the pure TTK.”

It’s worth nothing that the Kastov 762 is too slow and bulky to rely on at close ranges but, in terms of medium to longer range gunfights, there’s no better option for Warzone 2 players.

WhosImmortal also outlined his specific build of the gun, utilizing attachments for damage and range rather than handling and speed.

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: AIM OP-V4

As the YouTuber pointed out, players will need a close-range secondary. Right now, there’s no better choice than the Fennec, but the call is ultimately yours.

With the Kastov 762 occupying your primary slot, you’ll be able to compete with any enemy further afield.