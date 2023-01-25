Warzone 2 expert unveils “most underrated” AR for dominating Al Mazrah

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has identified the “most underrated” AR on Al Mazrah for dominating foes at long range.

In Warzone 2’s current meta, the RPK, TAQ-56, and M4 are the go-to picks for the majority of players if they’re looking to laser beam foes from a distance.

While all of these guns are undeniably strong, their popularity often leads the community to overlook other powerful underused options.

These weapons are considered underrated or off-meta, as their pick rate is extremely low, but they can still hold their own against the best loadouts.

Well, Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal believes he’s found the “most underrated” AR that’s got a steady recoil pattern and a devastating TTK at long-range.

Activison The M13B is built for long-range gunfights.

Best M13B Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim-OP V4

Aim-OP V4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

For WhosImmortal, the “most underrated” AR in Warzone 2 is the M13B as it has the “second best TTK over long-range” on Al Mazrah, only sitting behind the Kastov 762 which is a lot more difficult to control.

This makes the gun ideal for laser-beaming foes and an “actual beast” with the loadout above, as it adds an extra level of stability to the weapon, while also maximizing its damage.

Another positive is that the M13B is incredibly easy to use, making it perfect for players who struggle to control the kickback of guns in Warzone 2.

As the AR can struggle to compete up close and at mid-range, we do recommend running Weapon Specialist so you can equip a meta SMG as your secondary.

Topic starts at 7:22

According to WZRanked, the M13B has a relatively low pick rate of just 0.5% and considering how much potential this weapon has, it’s certainly underrated.

So, if you’re bored of using the RPK and TAQ-56, consider equipping the M13B and surprising your foes with an underused gun that’s rarely seen on Al Mazrah.