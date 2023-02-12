Warzone 2 expert shares ultimate RAAL build with TTK “30% faster” than meta RPK

Warzone 2 veteran and content creator Rallied has unveiled his go-to build for the RAAL LMG, claiming it “kills 30% faster than RPK”.

The RPK light machine gun has been dominating Warzone 2’s meta since pretty much day 1 of the battle royale going live.

Its dominance might be coming to an end with Season Two right around the corner – it wouldn’t be a surprise if the devs wanted to crack down on the over performing guns to allow the rest of the weapon pool to shine.

Now, content creator and Call of Duty fan Rallied has stated that the RAAL is one of the candidates to take RPK’s place if it does indeed get nerfed.

He further claimed that, even in the current state of the game, the RAAL can eliminate enemies “30% faster than the RPK” with the build he opts for.

Rallied claims this RAAL will be better than the Season 2 RPK

In a February 10 video, the content creator claimed that his collection of attachments and tunings makes this RAAL “the number one fastest killing gun in the game”, and he “cannot wait until RAAL is the meta”.

“The RAAL kills in 432 milliseconds, that is absolutely insane,” he explained. “You do have a little bit of recoil on those first couple of shots. But after that, it is smooth sailing, this gun absolutely shreds, and you will be gunning RPKs.”

Comparing it to the meta RPK, the RAAL seems to have a faster TTK according to the data Rallied showcased.

This is with similar accuracy and ADS time, but at the cost of a much longer reload animation. His full build is detailed below:

Muzzle: NIL Sound 90

NIL Sound 90 Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

.338 Mag High Velocity Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Optic: Aim Op-V4

This gun is of course intended for medium to long ranges, and players eager to try this build out should bring something more suited for close ranges to fill the other weapon slot: the Lachmann Sub, for example.

We are excited to see how these guns fare on the Ashika Island map coming to Warzone 2 with the Season Two update.