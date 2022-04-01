Vivid: Florida wants revenge on Boston Breach | CDL Major Interview

Following the Florida Mutineers upset win over the London Royal Ravens at Major 2, Vivid sat down with Dexerto to break down the massive victory and what the team wants next.



The Mutineers shocked the CDL scene when they swept the London Royal Ravens and advanced in the Winner’s Bracket. Securing top six is a massive accomplishment but Vivid says the team isn’t done yet.

As they prepare for a battle against Boston Breach, he said the team is looking for revenge on the squad and wants to knock them out of the tournament.

