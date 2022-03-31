Methodz reveals secrets behind his CoD redemption

Boston Breach star Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni sat down with Dexerto to look back at how his current stint with the Boston Breach has helped revive his CoD career after a rocky start to the CDL.



Methodz’s 2022 season was looking grim after a deal with a supposed Washington franchise fell through. But along came the Breach, and the season veteran has taken this opportunity and done the most with it.

Despite being told to retire at the start of the year, Methodz leads the league in K/D ratio for Stage 2, and the star breaks down how he’s done it.

Advertisement

Discover More: Reverse Sweep: No one will rival OpTic or FaZe all year | CDL Review