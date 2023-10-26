Sources: Carolina Royal Ravens signing surprise trio for CDL 2023/24 season

According to Dexerto sources, the newly formed Carolina Royal Ravens are due to make their first signings of the 2023/24 CDL season, bringing a surprise trio into the fold that is sure to turn some heads.

In September 2023, the Royal Ravens announced their relocation from London to the Carolinas, the last franchise from outside North America to finally make the switch and cross the pond, dropping their British branding in the process.

This left many question marks over how the team might progress with building their team, as the previous London teams were predominantly built around having English or UK players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That doesn’t look to be the case anymore, though they have signed one European player that has shown some real upside in Challengers in recent years.

Royal Ravens target Clayster, ReeaL & GodRx

Ahead of the Modern Warfare 3 launch on November 10, the Carolina Royal Ravens have started to make their first signings of the season, bringing in three-time world champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks as main AR, 2022 Challengers champion Adam ‘GodRx’ Brown as flex, and Spanish Challengers star José ‘ReeaL’ Manuel Fernández, previously an SMG for the Minnesota Røkkr Academy.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

31-year-old Clayster will be looking to right some of the wrongs of his previous couple of seasons and get back on top, having missed out on Champs with Vegas Legion during the 2022/23 season.

Article continues after ad

GodRx has flirted with pro league stints throughout his career, including in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League when he represented Minnesota Røkkr, a standout player for them before the switch to online play saw his performances slow down and, eventually, he was benched, before dropping into the Challengers for the last three years.

Article continues after ad

Alongside them is 19-year-old ReeaL, who has waited on the sidelines for some time now, coming top 8 at Challengers Finals 2023 but earning some top placements throughout the season, including a victory at Elite Stage 1 Playoffs and second at both the Texas and Boston Opens.

Article continues after ad

Head coach and General Manager Brian ‘BrianSaintt’ Baroska, alongside his new team, will likely be picking a fourth before long, as Vegas Legion and LA Guerrillas will also be on the hunt for their new stars to represent them next season amid a crazy rostermania period.