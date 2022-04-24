Unusual Owen Gun Warzone build gives it BR’s fastest TTK

An unusual build of Call of Duty Vanguard’s Owen Gun SMG gives it Warzone’s best time-to-kill (TTK) and makes it one of the strongest close-range options for both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Vanguard’s Owen Gun has exploded in popularity during Season 2, with it now among the most-used weapons in the CoD battle royale. As tends to be the case, players gravitate towards established and meta builds which augment damage and range and look to mitigate recoil.

However, sometimes unorthodox loadout choices uncover weapon strengths most players don’t know about. That appears to be the case with an Owen Gun build put forward by player ‘AdBeginning9063‘, whose unusual mix of attachments makes the Owen Gun one of the fastest killing weapons in the whole game.

Fastest TTK Owen Gun Warzone loadout

Shared to Reddit on April 23, the Owen Gun build prioritizes damage, range and fire rate, ensuring opponents are dropped as quickly as possible.

Naturally, recoil and accuracy are sacrificed to some degree but, provided you can hit your shots fairly consistently, no weapon in the game will drop enemies as fast at close ranges. Because of these weaknesses, it might not be suitable for less confident players who struggle to aim well and control weapon kick.

The full loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Hockenson 142mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 72 Rnd Mags

9mm 72 Rnd Mags Ammunition: Frangible

Frangible Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: On Hand

Attached to the post – which sits at over 350 upvotes – were graphics showing the incredible boost to TTK given by the attachments. In terms of close-range weapons, there are no faster-killing options in Warzone’s current version.

At longer ranges this build won’t be particularly forgiving, meaning a sensible secondary choice is essential.

If you’re confident and aggressive in Warzone, though, this Owen Gun will propel you to many squad wipes.