 Unlimited Juggernaut exploit in Warzone found with duplication glitch - Dexerto
Unlimited Juggernaut exploit in Warzone found with duplication glitch

Published: 6/Dec/2020 15:10

by Calum Patterson
Juggernaut in Warzone
Infinity Ward

As if one Juggernaut running around in Warzone matches wasn’t enough, a new ‘duplication glitch’ is allowing teams to multiply their Juggernaut drops, even leading to 4-man squads all kitted out with the armor and minigun.

Juggernauts have been a contentious issue since their introduction to Warzone, to say the least. Players fortunate enough to get one will be kitted out with a massive increase to health, making them almost impossible to kill unless multiple teams rain down gunfire and killstreaks on their head.

Suffice to say, if you have a Juggernaut on your team, you have all but guaranteed victory. Now imagine a team entirely consisting of Juggernauts, and it becomes a new nightmare altogether. That’s exactly what is now possible, thanks to a new exploit allowing for the duplication of items.

Call Of Duty Juggernaut Warzone
Activision, Infinity Ward
Players are getting increasingly frustrated with the prevelance of Juggernauts in Warzone.

The exploit was highlighted by YouTuber Cable44, with a video entitled “Warzone UNLIMITED JUGGERNAUTS (sadly not clickbait).”

Essentially, players simply need to have a killstreak and Juggernaut drop. By swapping the two items, with very specific timing, the game will actually duplicate them, rather than replace them outright.

“The timing can be very difficult, but as you can see from this video, I was able to throw about 12-14 Juggernauts in the matter of a couple of minutes.”

Thankfully, the exploit is slightly tricky due to the timing required, but certainly not impossible for a player to pull off in a real game.

Clearly, this requires attention from the developers very quickly, as an exploit as powerful as this is likely to spread like wildfire throughout the player-base.

Videos of four-man juggernaut squads ruining matches have already surfaced on social media, highlighting just how deadly it can be.

Warzone already suffers from enough problems with actual hackers and cheaters, and so resolving an exploit like this, which could be achieved by anyone, will be a high priority.

Of course, we don’t recommend trying this for yourself – the developers would be well within their rights to issue punishments to players found to have abused this exploit, which could include account bans.

Another recent exploit with the Juggernauts allowed them to buy infinite self-revive from buy stations too.

Whether Juggernauts are set for a nerf or removal remains to be seen, but this hardly likely to soften the community’s stance towards them.

Symfuhny rages after dying to another Warzone cheater: “It’s every game”

Published: 6/Dec/2020 14:09

by Connor Bennett
Symfunhy and Ghost from CoD warzone
YouTube: Symfunhy/Activision

Twitch star Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier slammed Call of Duty: Warzone after having yet another game completely ruined by a hacker using an aimbot. 

Since launching back in March, Warzone has proven to be incredibly popular with both Call of Duty and battle royale fans, and it has cemented itself among the upper echelon of BR titles. 

While most players dive into Verdansk without cheats, there are plenty who do use hacks and exploits to get an upper-hand – with many even taking to Twitch and TikTok to show off just how easy it is to cheat.

These cheaters have, obviously, been ruining the experience for any player who happens to run into them, and while Activision has made some strides to root them out, they haven’t gone far enough for streamers like Symfunhy who are becoming tired of the issues. 

Warzone train line
Activision
Despite Warzone’s popularity, hackers and cheats still run riot in Verdansk.

During his December 5 stream, the popular streamer had been playing Warzone when his team was quickly ripped apart by an opponents. Sym attempted to play the hero and strike from behind, but he was quickly taken down by the hacker too. 

“This game is so f**king bad! Stop f**king cheating,” he yelled after falling victim to an aimbot hacker. “It’s so f**king boring dude,” the streamer added before leaving the game and contemplating what to do next. 

After a frustrating moment of silence, Sym voiced his frustrations and finally spoke to his chat again. “It’s every f**king game dude,” he said after a sigh, before switching his focus to shouting out subscribers and donators. 

Some of Sym’s teammates quickly blocked the cheater so that they wouldn’t have to come up against them again, but given how many there are in Warzone, it’s not a magic fix. 

With Warzone getting set to switch over to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and a new map, players will be hoping that better anti-cheat measures are put into place. Otherwise, hackers will continue to be an issue.