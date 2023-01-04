Underused SMG has “lethal” TTK at close quarters in Warzone 2

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has unveiled an underrated SMG with a “lethal” TTK that isn’t getting enough attention in the current meta.

When it comes to close-quarter skirmishes in Warzone 2, SMGs are difficult to outmatch thanks to their devastating damage output and strong mobility.

In the current meta, both the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub have stood out as the most powerful choices, but there are other SMGs that are going under the radar.

It’s important to check out these underrated guns as they have a huge amount of potential when kitted out with a meta set of attachments.

Well, WhosImmortal has identified a slept-on SMG that’s easy to use, has a deadly TTK, and works best when used as a sniper support.

Activison The Minibak has a huge default magazine size.

Best Minibak loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel : BAK-9 279mm Barrel

: BAK-9 279mm Barrel Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

: Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle: XTEN R-40

XTEN R-40 Stock : OTREZAT Stock

: OTREZAT Stock Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

In Warzone 2, the Minibak “packs a punch” at close-range and while it may not have the blistering fire rate of the Fennec, its “low recoil” makes it consistent and incredibly easy to use.

For WhosImmortal, this combination of strengths makes the pint-sized SMG a “lethal” option on Al Mazrah, especially when used alongside a sniper.

One of the best aspects of the Minibak is the weapon’s large default magazine size which means you don’t have to waste an attachment slot on increasing the ammo capacity.

As a result, you can maximize the gun’s mobility without sacrificing any damage output, which is exactly what the build above achieves.

Topic starts at 2:40

Although the Minibak hasn’t been forgotten, it only has a 0.7% pick rate according to WZRanked which is certainly low for a weapon this strong.

Running Weapon Specialist alongside this loadout will give you access to Overkill. We recommend running a sniper as your second primary but if you prefer a meta AR or LMG for beaming foes, those will also be effective.

So, if you’re tired of using the same SMGs over and over, don’t hesitate to test out the Minibak in one of your matches.