Underused Cold War SMG rivals best Vanguard weapons in Warzone TTK

If you’re looking to change up your SMG loadout in Warzone, well, there’s a Black Ops Cold War option that rivals the Welgun and H4 Blixen when it comes to TTK – provided you mix in a headshot.

Since Raven Software dropped the Season 3 and Season 3 Reloaded updates onto Warzone, the weapon meta has gone through a number of big shifts. Long-dominant snipers like the Kar98 and Swiss K31 have fallen by the wayside, while many players have traded in their SMGs for more versatile Assault Rifles.

SMGs, of course, still have a valuable role to play in the battle royale, given their insane fire rate and close-range damage, but there is a split between players on which is the best option.

The recently-added H4 Blixen has been dominating the TTK charts, but the MP-40 and Welgun retain solid pick rates despite that. However, if you want to freshen things up, you may want to go back to Cold War’s TEC-9.

That’s right, the Tec-9 for Black Ops Cold War is a pretty decent contender in the TTK stakes, even if it does only have a 0.04 pick rate according to WZRanked’s most recent batch of stats.

Despite its rock bottom pick rate, the Cold War SMG has an advantage over the popular Welgun in terms of TTK, provided players mix in a headshot. As per Sym.GG stats, the TEC-9 clocks in with a 540ms TTK within 15 meters compared to the Welgun’s 704ms.

If you’re just hitting body shots, the TEC-9 does fall behind both the Welgun and H4 Blixen by a far bit at close range, but beyond 23 meters, it outclasses them both. So, control the recoil and you’ve got a handy option in your pocket.

Best TEC-9 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : Full Auto Repeater

: Full Auto Repeater Barrel : 7.3″ Reinforced Heavy

: 7.3″ Reinforced Heavy Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine : STANAG 48 round

: STANAG 48 round Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

As noted, to get the most out of the TEC-9’s capabilities, you do have to mix in a headshot or neck shot. You can’t just focus completely on the body or extremities.

If you’re able to do so, however, you will have a fresh SMG option to mix into your arsenal.